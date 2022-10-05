Putin's Military Mobilization May Backfire On Authoritarian Leader, Says Ex DIA Official

Russia's President Vladimir Putin's first ever biggest troop mobilisation since World War II might lead to the coercion of Russian nationals into fighting a war in Ukraine and may backfire on the authoritarian leader, a military expert warned in a televised interview with American broadcaster Fox News. Rebekah Koffler, a former US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the author of Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America told the broadcaster that Russians are now more vocal about the dissent around Putin's policies.

Massive exodus of Russian males

Hundreds of thousands of Russians took to the streets of St Petersburg and several other cities demonstrating against Putin’s decree that partially mobilized reservists. Russians held anti-mobilisation rallies and chanted “No to war!” and “Life to our children!” as they defiantly opposed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Approximately 2000 Russians have been arbitrarily detained by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in 38 cities, as per the data released by the independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info. Russia's state-affiliated agency Interfax quoted Russia's interior ministry saying that attempts of unauthorised gatherings were quelled by the security forces.

"There’s a massive exodus of Russian males out of the country in the aftermath of Putin having invoked partial mobilization and the Russian government having changed the Criminal Code to stiffen the punishment for refusing to fight on the front lines in Ukraine," Koffler told the broadcaster in remarks made on October 4.

Weighing in on the Russian demonstrations against Putin's mobilization, Koffler noted that the mobilization has stirred chaos within the Russian Federation. Several thousands of those protesting the brutal war have fled the country's border. An estimated 194,000 Moscow nationals in total have fled to neighbouring Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland on a bicycle, in a car or even on foot, covering more than a 1,100-mile journey to enter the neighbour's frontier in desperate attempts to escape the draft.

Putin justified the enlistment in a state address, that the mobilization was necessary to counter the "threats we [Russia] faces, namely to protect our homeland" and "ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories" of Ukraine. Putin also categorically warned that he will use "all the means" at his disposal to protect what Russia considers its own territory" referring to the four annexed regions of Ukraine.