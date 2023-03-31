Putin's New Foreign Policy Focuses On Handling China 'carefully', Boosting Ties With India

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his stamp of approval to a revised version of Russia's Concept of Foreign Policy. The announcement was made during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Friday, as per a report from TASS.

The document lays out the primary areas, goals, and objectives of Russia's international endeavors and will serve as a guiding roadmap for the country's Foreign Ministry and other governmental agencies. "Today I signed a decree approving the updated Concept of Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council.

The previous version was endorsed back in 2016

The previous version of Russia's Concept of Foreign Policy was endorsed back in November 2016. Since then, efforts have been underway to revamp the document, which finally culminated in January 2022 when a draft was presented to permanent members of the Security Council for deliberation. However, after the meeting, President Putin demanded that it be revised before being put into effect. Last December, the updated draft was once again reviewed by the head of state during a gathering with the Security Council.

Challenges Russia faces

Russia's foreign policy is facing an array of challenges in today's complex and dynamic global landscape. From economic sanctions to geopolitical tensions, Russia must navigate a complex web of foreign policy issues. It might be useful to quickly explore some of the key foreign policy challenges Russia faces.

Western sanctions

One of the most pressing foreign policy challenges faced by Russia is the imposition of economic sanctions by Western powers. The sanctions, which target key sectors of the Russian economy such as energy, finance, and defense, have had a significant impact on the country's economic growth. According to research conducted by Kudrin and Gurvich (2019), the cumulative cost of sanctions on the Russian economy is estimated to be around 6% of GDP. This has led to a need for the Russian government to pursue diversification and self-sufficiency strategies to mitigate the effects of the sanctions. As mentioned, this study was conducted in 2019, the more harsher technological restriction now poses a steeper challenge. However, it is worth flagging that Russia has always managed to access technology it needs.

Competition in the Arctic

The Arctic region has become a point of competition between Russia and other states, including the United States, Canada, Norway, and Denmark. Russia's strategic interests in the region are linked to its vast natural resources, including oil and gas reserves. The melting of Arctic ice has made the region more accessible, leading to increased competition for resource extraction, shipping routes, and military presence. This has raised concerns about the potential for conflict in the region, and Russia must engage in careful diplomacy to manage these tensions whilst pursuing its interests. Finland's NATO membership won't make this easy.

Tensions with NATO

The relationship between Russia and NATO has been fraught with tension in recent years. Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, coupled with its support for separatists in Eastern Ukraine, and now the invasion has led to increased hostility between Russia and the West. Russia perceives NATO's expansion as a direct threat to its national security and has responded by strengthening its military presence along its borders and of course, the invasion. This has created a situation of heightened tension. The tension with NATO limits Russia's options in the international arena, making it too dependent on China.

Enhance ties with India

Russia will continue to build up a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India with a view to enhance and expand cooperation in all areas on a mutually beneficial basis and place special emphasis on increasing the volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring their resistance to destructive actions of unfriendly states and their alliances.

China's Rise

Russia's relationship with China has deepened in recent years, particularly in the economic sphere. However, Russia's growing dependence on China has raised concerns about the potential implications for its foreign policy. As argued by Trenin (2021), while the relationship with China has provided Russia with economic benefits and a strategic partner, it also poses a challenge to Russia's long term interests. Russia must tread carefully in its relationship with China to avoid compromising its own interests and security.