Amid the worsening situation of the Russia-Ukraine war that entered the 13th day, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis warned on Tuesday that unless Russian President Vladimir Putin is stopped in Ukraine, his next victims could be Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, said reports. This comes on a day when Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbass and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions.

Zelenskyy has also blamed the West for killings in Ukraine by not taking 'necessary decision'. "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The Ukrainian President even reacted on the issue of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), stating that they 'have lost interest' because of NATO's unwillingness to accept the country. Further, the Ukraine President accused NATO of being 'scared' of confrontation with Russia.

Russian troops target evacuation bus near Kyiv

Earlier in the day, Russian troops shelled an evacuation bus in the Kyiv region, leaving three people severely injured. The war-torn nation has further accused the Russian troops of planning to interfere with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a 'different and unsafe' route. On the other hand, Russia has claimed that Ukraine's armed forces are blocking the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia announces ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities

Russia declared a new ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, indicating to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. While Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal. "Russia declares a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," the Russian media statement read.

Image: AP