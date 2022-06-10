Putin's Remarks Show 'importance Of Discussing Russia's Quick De-imperialisation': Ukraine

In the latest development, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments where he linked his present actions to those of Russian ruler Peter the Great in the 18th century. According to Podolyak, Putin's confession of land seizures and comparisons to Peter the Great demonstrate that there was no "war," simply a brutal conquest of the country under fabricated pretexts of genocide against the people. "We should not talk about "saving Russia's face", but about its immediate de-imperialization," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Speaking at an event to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Peter the Great, the founder of St Petersburg, Putin had hinted at further expansion of the Russian territory in the future. During his speech on Thursday, June 9, President Putin also drew parallels between Peter the Great's acts and modern-day Russia's objectives. He began his speech by recalling Peter's conquest of the Baltic coast during Russia's struggle with Sweden in the 18th century.

Putin’s confession of land seizures and comparing himself with Peter the Great prove: there was no "conflict", only the country’s bloody seizure under contrived pretexts of people’s genocide. We should not talk about "saving 🇷🇺 face", but about its immediate de-imperialization. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 10, 2022

'It's not possible to build a fence around Russian territory': Putin

"When Peter founded the new capital, no European country recognised it as Russia. Everybody recognised it as Sweden. What was Peter doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well," Putin said, Sky News reported. He further went on to add that it is not possible to construct a fence around the Russian territory. The Kremlin leader's remarks came as the forces of Russia and Ukraine indulged in a fierce battle in the eastern region of the war-torn country. In its latest operational update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that Russian troops shelled at least 23 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia lost nearly 31,900 soldiers since onset of war: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 31,900 soldiers, 3,450 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,409 tanks, 712 artillery systems and 222 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 97 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,438 vehicles and fuel tanks, 572 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 125 cruise missiles, and 54 special equipment and 13 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated.

Image: AP