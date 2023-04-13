Putin's Russia At Risk Of Becoming An Economic Colony Of China Over Time, Says CIA Boss

In a recent statement, William Burns, the director of the CIA, described Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine as "a huge strategic failure." Burns highlighted the potential consequences of the conflict, including the loss of manpower and material, humiliation of the Russian military, exposure of weaknesses, and long-term economic damage due to sanctions, export controls, and the departure of Western firms from Russia. Speaking at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston, Burns expressed concerns that Moscow could become heavily reliant on Beijing to sustain the Russian economy, as per a report from Newsweek.

According to William Burns, despite Vladimir Putin's supposed intention to fracture and weaken NATO with his military campaign in Ukraine, the alliance remains as coherent as ever. Burns noted that NATO has recently added Finland as a new member and is likely to add Sweden as a second member. "And if you look at the reality that Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China, and in some respects runs the risk of becoming an economic colony of China over time, dependent for export of energy resources and raw materials in that direction as well, that all adds up, in my view, to a huge own goal for Putin's Russia right now," he added.

Biden sent Burns to Moscow in 2021 to talk with Putin

In late 2021, President Joe Biden dispatched CIA Director William Burns to Moscow in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Putin from going to war. However, Burns returned from the mission with the belief that Putin had already made up his mind and was unlikely to learn from past misjudgments. Speaking at an event, Burns stated that Putin's strategy was to grind down Ukraine and wear down the West, while believing that time was on his side. Burns further noted that Putin appeared convinced that Ukraine held greater significance for Russia than for the United States, a belief that Burns dismissed as misguided.

Amidst Western economies distancing themselves from Russia, the Kremlin has increasingly turned to Beijing for support. In 2022, bilateral trade between Russia and China surged by nearly 35 percent compared to the previous year, driven by China's increasing demand for cheaper Russian energy, pushing their commercial relationship closer to their joint target of $200 billion by 2024. Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow and signed multi-year agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin, granting Chinese companies significant market access in sectors such as finance, technology, agriculture, and space. These deals are expected to result in an increased use of China's yuan by Russia as well.