Putin's 'Russia' Icebreaker Launch Halted Due To Moscow Bombing Plant In Ukraine

The ambitious construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker named "Russia" led by Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be completed due to the alleged bombing of a plant in Ukraine by Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, reported NEXTA TV. The Kremlin was informed of the same. The deadline for the construction of the leading nuclear-powered icebreaker, scheduled for December 2027, is being delayed by "Rosneft", potentially causing an increase in the state contract's cost from 128 billion rubles by 40-60%. This matter has already been reported to the Kremlin.

According to reports, the "EnergoMashSpetsStal" plant in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, which was slated to provide significant hull components for the icebreaker, was bombed by Russia last May. Nuclear-powered icebreakers are specialised ships built and operated by Russia to assist in navigation through frozen Arctic seas. These icebreakers are powered by nuclear reactors that generate heat to produce steam, which drives turbines to propel the vessel and power its other systems.

Russia has a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, which are used to maintain shipping lanes, conduct scientific research, and support offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the Arctic. These icebreakers are essential for Russia's activities in the region, which is strategically important for its energy and military interests.

One nuclear-powered Icebreaker in May 2024, another in October 2025

Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate, Maxim Kulinko, remarked that the fifth and the sixth Russian nuclear icebreakers under Project 22220 are scheduled to be laid down at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg in May 2024 and October 2025, respectively. "We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," said Kulinko, as reported by Sputnik.

The two icebreakers will operate in the waters of the northern sea route (NSR), and 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million) in budgetary investments are planned for their development, he noted. The NSR, which is located within Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), will likely play a role in future Russian economic endeavours. Shipments can get to their destination faster through the NSR than they could if they used the Suez Canal Route. The pathway is typically closed throughout the winter because of the weather, but as global temperatures have increased, it is now more accessible.

In an interview with Sputnik, Rosatom said that it had been working on a proposal to keep the route open all year round, subject to final government permission. During the interview, he said, "the targets of the federal project ‘Development of the Northern Sea Route’ should be achieved in 2024. Many people ask the question: what's next? State corporation Rosatom is systematically working, on behalf of the government, to extend the target indicators, milestones, and budgeting until 2030."