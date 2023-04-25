Putin's Spokesman Dmitry Peskov's Son 'served As Wagner Artilleryman' In Ukraine

Son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview on Sunday, said that he served in Ukraine as an artilleryman in the Wagner mercenary force under an assumed name. The 33-year-old Nikolai Peskov told the privately owned Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that he was also involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, setting a rare example. Peskov's son served in the Wagner group for under half a year under the contract, with an assumed name to hide his true identity in the forces. He also received a medal for bravery.

“It was on my initiative,” Peskov's son Nikolai whose father has been on the position of spokesperson for Russia's President Vladimir Putin since 2008, said. “I considered it my duty," he continued to add.

Dmitry Sergeyvich Peskov sent his son: Wagner chief Prigozhin

Commenting on his father's opinion about his service, Nikolai Peskov said: “He’s proud of me, I think. My father told me that I made the right decision.” Wagner’s founder dubbed as Putin's chef, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Dmitry Peskov had approached the group and requested for his son to be admitted to the forces as an artilleryman. Peskov's son Nikolai Peskov was born in 1990 and briefly lived in Britain after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, according to Kommersant newspaper. He came back to his homeland country Russia and between 2010 to 2012 served in the country's strategic rocket forces.

“Of all my acquaintances, just one person, Dmitry Sergeyvich Peskov, who at one time was reputed to be an absolute liberal, sent his son,” Prigozhin revealed in a video posted on Telegram. “He came to me and said, ‘Take him on as a simple artilleryman.'”

Russia's military intervention is the deadliest conflict in Europe's eastern flank that has incurred an estimated 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers casualties. Russia's jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny's aide in 2022 phoned Peskov's son pretending to be a Russian military official to enlist for the war. Peskov's son held brief exchanges with the aide saying that he would not be going anywhere and that he would tackle the situation on a different level, as per recordings leaked online.