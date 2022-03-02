US President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin again for invading Ukraine. Delivering his first State of Union address in the US House chamber in Washington, Biden directly called out Putin and said that the Russian President “badly miscalculated” when he invaded Ukraine. Speaking at Capitol Hill, Biden said that Putin’s war on Ukraine will ‘leave Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger’.

Delivering his first State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world with his move on Ukraine. According to Biden, Putin thought he could make the world “bend to his menacing ways”. Slamming the Russian President for his actions, Biden said that the world will be stronger than ever due to the war caused by Russia.

When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” Biden said in his address. This came after a series of strong statement attacking Russia for invading Ukraine. The US President also added that Putin didn’t expect the West to respond to Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv.

Biden bans Russian flights into US airspace

In retaliation to the ongoing Russian aggression, Biden announced a ban on all Russian flights to US airspace. The US President also added that the US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. "Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," US President Joe Biden said.

With this, the US joins Canada and the European Union in closing off its airspace for Russian aircraft. Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the entire EU would close off its airspace to Russian planes, several European countries — including Germany, France, and Italy — had already done so. US officials believe there will still be ways for Americans to get out of Russia if Russian flights cannot come to the US, citing train options out of the country as one possibility.

Russia invades Ukraine

On the seventh day of the devastating war, Russian forces have reportedly escalated attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv. A small Ukrainian town, Borodjanka, was also hit with a Russian missile on Tuesday that tore two apartment blocks. As the situation drastically deteriorated, Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on Russia to "stop bombing" Ukrainian cities.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a war on Kyiv. The ongoing war has left at least 352 dead and over 1,600 injured in the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine's health ministry informed. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops." However, so far, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side as both sides have reached their respective capitals for further consultations.

Image: AP