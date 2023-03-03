Foreign Ministers of the Quad group sharply condemned Russian aggression that has caused widespread destruction and suffering in Ukraine. In a joint statement issued on the morning of Friday, the ministers termed Moscow's threats about resorting to nuclear warfare as "inadmissible". "We continued to discuss our responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the immense human suffering it is causing and concurred that the use or threat of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the statement read.

"We underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. We emphasised that the rules-based international order must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency and peaceful resolution of disputes," it added.

For us future is Indo-Pacific...We are rightly focussed on what is happening in Ukraine. If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a messgae to the aggressors everwhere that they may be able to get away with it: US Secy of State Antony Blinken pic.twitter.com/IKkxsHEo3u — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Quad leaders attend Raisina Dialogue

On Friday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi sat down for the Raisina Dialogue where they discussed matters of global concern.

Blinken also delivered his remarks, which touched upon the Russia-Ukraine war and how it is a serious priority for the group. "We are rightly focused on what is happening in Ukraine. If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a messgae to the aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it," he said.