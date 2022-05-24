QUAD Summit: PM Modi Asserts India's Stand On Need To Resolve Ukraine Crisis Via Diplomacy

At the in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's consistent and principled position on the need for a pause of hostilities, restoration of discussion, and diplomacy. PM Modi, along with the leaders of the QUAD nations, attended the fourth leaders' meeting, which saw Australia, Japan, and the US criticise Russia's military action in Ukraine.

In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, which has resulted in severe losses on both sides and a large-scale humanitarian disaster in Europe, India has stated that it supports the diplomatic road. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, as well as the significance of respecting the values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute settlement throughout the Summit. They discussed the Indo-Pacific and the war in Eastern European from different angles.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism, condemned the use of terrorist proxies, and stressed the importance of denying terrorist groups any logistical, financial, or military support that could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. Reviewing QUAD's ongoing efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders praised the Biological-E facility in India's increased manufacturing capability and urged the WHO to grant EUL approval quickly so that vaccine deliveries can begin.

Leaders welcome 525,000 doses of Made in India vaccines by India to Thailand & Cambodia

The MEA, in a statement, said, "The leaders welcomed the gift of 525,000 doses of Made in India vaccines by India to Thailand and Cambodia in April 2022 under the QUAD Vaccine Partnership. They will continue to pursue a holistic approach to pandemic management by addressing last-mile delivery and distribution challenges, augmenting regional health security through cooperation in genomic surveillance and clinical trials, and bolstering global health security architecture."

According to the MEA, the Indian Prime Minister requested an accelerated WTO waiver under TRIPS for the manufacture of COVID vaccines, medicines, and treatments, as well as the need to increase paediatric vaccine supplies. Green shipping, clean energy, including green hydrogen, and climate and disaster-resilient infrastructure are all part of the QUAD Climate Change Action and Mitigation Package (Q-CHAMP). The Prime Minister emphasised the necessity of aiding countries in the region in meeting their COP26 obligations by mobilising climate funds and transferring technology.

(Image: ANI)