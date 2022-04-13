Queen Elizabeth Approves New Book On Royal Family To Rival Prince Harry’s Memoir

British Queen Elizabeth has reportedly approved a new book composed by her stylist that details how she coped with her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip's death, his funeral, and the coronavirus pandemic as she was diagnosed with the disease. The book will be released around the same time when the Duke of Sussex will bring to the world his memoir that promises a“wholly truthful” account of his life in The Firm, the term used for Royal Family. It is being speculated that the Queen might be concerned about the accusations that Prince Harry could mention in his book and that might reach the audience.

UK’s Queen, therefore, has permitted her trusted stylist Angela Kelly who spent almost 30 years employed with her to publish a book on her. An advisor to Elizabeth also revised her book ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meanwhile, as Queen prepared to get her release out, a royal author Duncan Larcombe speculated that the future of Harry’s family relationships could be shaped by the revelations that he makes in his memoir, according to OK!.

Additionally, he warned that the memoir could also potentially make things “very difficult” for Prince Charles to be crowned as the king in the future. Prince Charles meanwhile believed that Harry’s memoir might “publicly blame” Duchess Camilla for his childhood sufferings. It is also being reported that the Queen has been exceedingly “worried” about Camilla ahead of Harry’s book publication.

New book to tell story of 'royal bubble'

Queen Elizabeth’s new edition of "The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe," will meanwhile give her readers an insight into her personal life. The chapters will unfold her experiences and troubles during the pandemic and the death of her husband. "It tells the story of the royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the royal household went to, to ensure the safety of the monarch," Katya Shipster, publishing director of Harper Non-Fiction said in a statement.

The book was first released in 2019 but the revised edition will be published again ahead of the Platinum Jubilee that will include a new chapter that covers Prince Philip’s funeral. It will also feature the scenes about the styling of the monarch's attires, her glamorous gowns, crystals, beads and fabrics used on it.