Even as the Government of India scales up efforts to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, several citizens remain stranded in the war-torn country and are struggling to return to their homeland. While over 700 students have been evacuated from Ukraine, reports suggest that several stranded Indians are being allegedly harassed and held in hostage-like situations at the Poland border.

Videos shared by many verified handles on Twitter shows forces of Romania and Poland kicking and beating stranded Indian students, girls and boys alike.

Many students at the national border have sent out videos alleging that Ukrainian soldiers and police are forcing them back into the country by firing in the air and attempting to drive their cars into the crowd. Other videos show forces harassing students, however, it's still not clear which country they belong to.

Rahul Gandhi shares video of students suffering violence in Ukraine

Tweeting one of the disturbing videos from the war-hit nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos."

Stating that India cannot abandon its people, Gandhi said the Government must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.

My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this.



GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families.



We can’t abandon our own people. pic.twitter.com/MVzOPWIm8D — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 28, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress leader had written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar urging him to assist Indian students waiting to be evacuated from war-ridden Ukraine.

Expressing 'deep concern on the grave threat to the safety of students,' the Wayanad MP revealed that many stranded Indians belonged to his parliamentary constituency as well.

Notably, more than 16,000 Indian nationals, mostly students have been trapped in Ukraine ever since Russia launched a grave invasion on Thursday. Many students have taken shelter in bunkers and thousands of them are trying to cross over to other neighbouring countries on foot after being given assured help.

MEA issues advisory to Indian students, releases helpline numbers

India has issued an "urgent advisory" for Indians who wish to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland. "We have arranged 10 buses at Shehyni on the Ukraine side of the border to take Indians to the border checkpoints for transit entry into Poland," it said.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine ➡️ OpGanga Helpline.



Please direct all related queries to @opganga. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2022

The Twitter account named 'OpGanga' lists helpline numbers in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic - all nations which share a border with Ukraine.