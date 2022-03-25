Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war | Railway Connection Between Belarus And Rivne Halted, Claims Governor Vitaly Koval

Rivne Governor Vitaly Koval has announced suspension of railway link between the region and Belarus to stop supply of Russian military equipment.

Apoorva Kaul
Ukraine

Amid the continuing Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the Rivne region has suspended its rail links with Belarus. The decision has been aimed to prevent the supplies of military equipment to Russian armed forces through the Belarusian railway. The decision has been announced by Vitaly Koval, the Governor of Rivne Oblast region in a Facebook post on Friday, March 25. 

In the social media post, Vitaly Koval called it an "important news" for the people and expressed gratitude to railway officials for their efforts. He asserted that Ukraine is taking steps towards achieving victory over Russia. In the Facebook post, he said, "Friends, the railway connection with the Republic of Belarus - stopped. This means that Russia will no longer be able to supply military equipment and provision to the occupiers through the Belarusian railway. This is important news for all of us. Thank you to the train crew. Step by step we are approaching the victory of Ukraine."  In another post, he urged the entrepreneurs of the region to resume work, jobs. He called on shop owners to start resuming their work and emphasized that they will make an important contribution in restoring the economy. 

 

Russia-Ukraine war 

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. After his announcement, Russian troops and tanks stormed across the border. More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine as tensions between two countries continue to escalate. The infrastructure of Ukraine has been damaged due to bombardments and people continue to live in fear. Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post on Friday, March 25, claimed that about 16100 Russian troops have been killed since Russia started its military offensive. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1625 combat armoured machines, 291 artillery systems, 90 MLRS, 561 tanks, 124 helicopters, 115 aircraft, 49 anti-aircraft warfare system and 1089 vehicles. Furthermore, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles, five vessels including ships and boats, 72 fuel tanks and 18 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed. 

 

 

