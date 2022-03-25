Amid the continuing Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the Rivne region has suspended its rail links with Belarus. The decision has been aimed to prevent the supplies of military equipment to Russian armed forces through the Belarusian railway. The decision has been announced by Vitaly Koval, the Governor of Rivne Oblast region in a Facebook post on Friday, March 25.

In the social media post, Vitaly Koval called it an "important news" for the people and expressed gratitude to railway officials for their efforts. He asserted that Ukraine is taking steps towards achieving victory over Russia. In the Facebook post, he said, "Friends, the railway connection with the Republic of Belarus - stopped. This means that Russia will no longer be able to supply military equipment and provision to the occupiers through the Belarusian railway. This is important news for all of us. Thank you to the train crew. Step by step we are approaching the victory of Ukraine." In another post, he urged the entrepreneurs of the region to resume work, jobs. He called on shop owners to start resuming their work and emphasized that they will make an important contribution in restoring the economy.

