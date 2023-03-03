Raisina Dialogue: Russian FM Lavrov Hits Out At West And NATO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated in Raisina Dialogue 2023 on Friday in New Delhi. In conversation with Sunjoy Joshi, chairman of the Observer Research Foundation, Lavrov accused NATO of violating its commitments and supplying more weapons to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war. Further, Lavrov also shared Russia's energy policy plans in which he said that it would be "oriented towards reliable and credible partners, and India and China are certainly one of them".

"More weapons only lead to more shelling, and ultimately, devastation," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue

Lavrov criticised the West for its enormous support to Ukraine since the Russian troops invaded the country last year. He also stressed on "how several nations have borne the consequences of the West's actions".

"Russia must be defeated on the battlefield that's what the West says and wants," said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Lavrov has strongly accused Ukraine of starting the war against Donbas. While lashing out at the West over their support for Ukraine, Lavrov said that the West's tactic of imposing sanctions is merely a "policy of blackmail". He further asked why no questions were asked to the United States about what is happening in Iraq and Afghanistan and whether they are certain of what the US is doing. In Russia's defence, Lavrov also said: "They don’t remember when Serbia was bombed. Joe Biden (US President) being a senator at that time was bragging that I promoted this approach. He also recalled: "When Iraq was ruined as a state, Tony Blair said, 'It was a mistake'".

"The global sufferings are related to the sanctions, the policy of blackmail, and the diktat that the West is promoting. They are not related to what Russia is doing," he said. Further, he added, "Everyone asks when will Russia negotiate, but the West wants Russia’s strategic defeat."

Lavrov asserted that everyone has been asking Russia to negotiate in the Russia-Ukraine war, however, no country has asked Zelenskyy "when he's going to negotiate". While using the Raisina Dialogue platform, the Russian FM shared that the Ukrainian president had signed a document making it a criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president. "Can you ask him (Zelenskyy), what he's doing?" asked Lavrov. Did the G20 ever reflect on the other issues, asked Lavrov while talking about the Russia-Ukraine war. He said: "There is nothing other than Ukraine that is of importance in this G20, (hosted by India this year)... if that's the case then it is a shame for G20. "