Welcoming 211 Indians back to the nation from Ukraine, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government has worked relentlessly and tirelessly to bring back the stranded Indians'. The Union Minister who was in return greeted with loud claps and 'Jai Hind' cheers by the students, expressed satisfaction while welcoming the Indians. ''Thankful to IAF and private airlines for their support,'' said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Union Minister acknowledged the hardships that Indians went through in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion:

"I take this opportunity to thank you, you have conducted yourself greatly in this time. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and all my colleagues in the Government, I welcome you all to Delhi as a part of unprecedented operation Ganga. I know you all have been through very challenging and dangerous times in the last few days but I can assure you that the Prime Minister and Government have worked relentlessly and tirelessly to bring each and every one. I welcome you all back to our motherland. Jai Hind," said the Union Minister.

On behalf of PM @narendramodi ji n every citzn of India , I welcomed 211 Indians back home today, rescued & flown out of #Ukraine via #Poland.



PM @narendramodi govt will always reach every Indian in harms way ALWAYS. #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/8p5LuTEEAR — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 2, 2022

Smriti Irani welcomes Indian Nationals from Ukraine

Since the evacuation process began, Union Ministers have been reaching out and ensuring to be present at arrival points of the evacuation flights to greet Indian nationals with much enthusiasm. At one point, when Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was welcoming students, Smriti Irani also welcomed Indian nationals, who are returnees from the war-ravaged Ukraine and flew down from Poland.

Addressing the students while they were on board the aircraft, Smriti Irani said, "I would like to extend greetings on behalf of the Prime Minister of India. Right before the immigration counter, there is a help desk where you can receive support from. There is a help desk at customs too. Again I will reiterate, there are two CISF officers present on the flight for assistance."

Operation Ganga details

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar recently informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to timely evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Image: ANI