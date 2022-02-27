India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a rally in Baria amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, reaffirmed that all Indians stranded in Ukraine will be brought back safely to their motherland and all the expenses of the flights will be handled by the Union Government. The Defence Minister added that amid the ongoing intense Russia-Ukraine war, the government will increase the frequency of flights to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to ensure more citizens return to their homeland. The Defence appreciated the Indian Prime Minister and added that India wants peace to be restored around the World.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role is being appreciated on the matter. India is a peace-lover. India has never attacked any country and never grabbed the land of another country. We want world peace and everyone should accept it," Rajnath Singh said.

Russia-Ukraine War

With each passing day, the war between both nations is growing intense. People in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have been put under a 39-hour-long curfew. The once busy streets of Kyiv, bustling with cars and people's chatter, now wear an eerily deserted look; the only sounds one hears are sirens warning of Russian airstrikes and the explosions that follow. People huddle together in bunkers as Russian warplanes pass by; some citizens pray, some sing to keep up spirits as everyone hopes that the war ends, imagining what life would be after. As missiles and bombs rocked the city, people found safety in garages, some ran towards subway stations, and others remained in bunkers. Residents in Ukraine huddle to seek safety and shelter anticipating a full-fledged attack from the Russian Army.

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries in the west to be evacuated.

Image: PTI/ANI