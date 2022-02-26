Ready To Work With Constructive Forces To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis: Russia Tells Turkey

In a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to work closely with constructive forces to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis in the interest of peace and stability, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Russia launched an offensive on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled in forces from several areas in the east, from Belarus to the north, and from the southern region of Crimea.

Russia paused military op for talks, but Ukraine rejected negotiations: Russian media

President Vladimir Putin on Friday afternoon ordered a temporary halt to the military offensive in connection with the expectation of negotiations with Kyiv, but the operation was resumed on Saturday after Ukraine's refusal to talk, Russian state-owned media Sputnik quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"Yesterday afternoon, in connection with the expected negotiations with the Ukrainian leadership, the Russian president and supreme commander ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Saturday.

"Since the Ukrainian side essentially refused to negotiate, the advance of the main Russian forces resumed this afternoon in accordance with the operational plan," he added, Sputnik reported.

US official: Russians about 30km outside Kiev

A senior US defence official on Saturday said the US estimates that over 50% of the Russian combat power who were arrayed at Ukraine's borders have entered Ukraine. The official informed that advancing Russian forces were around 30 kilometres outside Kyiv as of Saturday, February 26.

Meanwhile, Britain's Defense Ministry said that the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed, likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance. "Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them," the ministry was quoted by AP as saying.

The invasion, which the US has warned for weeks, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Russia has been claiming that it is not targeting cities, but the Republic Media Network team, reporting from the war zone, saw the devastation in civilian areas.