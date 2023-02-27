Reconciliation With Russia? Not In The Next 100 Years: Ukraine PM Shmyal

As the war between Russia and Ukraine completes its one year, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday that reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv is not possible within the next 100 years.

"Reconciliation and cooperation—not in the next hundred years. Russia must first change, be democratized, demilitarized, and denuclearized," Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the German weekly Focus, as quoted by aa.com.tr.

Ukraine not ready for 'reconciliation' with Russia, says Ukraine PM

When questioned about how Moscow should be further weakened, Shymhal responded by saying that Russia should be sanctioned, and the world should refuse to cooperate with Russia, confiscate all Russian assets, and provide more military aid to Ukraine. He further ruled out the possibility of Ukraine stepping back into the war. Shmyal said freezing the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv only to stop further bloodshed is "unacceptable" on the part of Ukraine. He added, saying that this "will only play into Russia's hands and lead to another big war."

The Ukrainian prime minister also denied the possibility of Ukraine giving up any of its territories to Russia, saying, "Society will not allow this." Thousands of our best people died not for us to seek a compromise with a bloody terrorist and aggressor who blackmails the whole world. The only settlement is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine within the borders of 1991. Russians must stop shooting, stop aggression and leave our territory. "I believe that changing the borders would be an unacceptable compromise for Europe as well," he added.

Further speaking on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Shmyal said that this has been going on for a long time. "We believe that this (EU membership) is an ambitious but realistic goal, and we can reach a consensus among European states in the near future." When the war is over, we want to live in a European, developed, and civilized country. "And we know exactly what needs to be done for this," he added.

Ukraine is completely united and ready to adopt and approve EU legislation: Shmyhal

He further said that Ukraine is wholly united in society and government, and said that Ukraine consequently can adopt and approve European legislation and regulations very quickly. "Some of the oligarchs left the country; some lost their influence in the media." Almost none of them have political influence anymore. Many were forced to close their businesses in the east of Ukraine—their businesses were occupied or destroyed... "Small and medium-sized enterprises should become the basis for the future recovery of Ukraine and its economy," he said.

Image: AP