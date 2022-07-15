Referendum On Zaporizhzhia's Accession To Russia In 'early Autumn', Confirms Region's Head

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian military-civilian administration, has said that the referendum on the region's accession to Russia will take place in early autumn this year. He said that all "organizational mechanisms" are being prepared for the process, TASS reported.

Balitsky said that he has received a number of requests from labour forces, trade union organisations and activists to decide on the status of Zaporizhzhia at the earliest. The statement of Balitsky comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Yevgeny Balitsky underscored that the people want Zaporizhzhia to become a territorial identity within Russia. Earlier, Balitsky had said that the preparations to hold a referendum could take place within the next few months and it will be organised in the fall.

As per the news report, Russian forces have taken control over 70% of the Zaporizhzhia region and added that the city remains under Ukraine's control. He had earlier claimed that more than 60% of the people in Zaporizhzhia have expressed that the region must be a separate entity in Russia, TASS reported.

Putin issues decree simplifying process for obtaining Russian citizenship

On July 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the decree simplifying the process for Ukrainians who obtain Russian citizenship. Earlier, the simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship applied only to people living in DPR and LPR as well as occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Putin, however, amended the earlier decree and expanded the provision of obtaining Russian citizenship in a simplified manner to all the citizens of Ukraine. According to the document released by Kremlin, people who had earlier withdrawn their citizenship of Russia can now obtain its citizenship under a simplified procedure.

"Establish that citizens of Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic or the Lugansk People's Republic and stateless persons permanently residing on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic or Ukraine, including those who previously had citizenship in the Russian Federation and withdrew from citizenship of the Russian Federation in the prescribed manner, have the right to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation under a simplified procedure," read a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Ukraine urges people to leave occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called on the people to evacuate from the captured parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. On July 10, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged residents in temporarily captured regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to leave at the earliest "by all possible means", Ukrinform reported.

She called it "necessary" to evacuate so that Ukrainian armed forces do not endanger the civilians during their offensive operations. Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that 30% of people in captured parts have been reported to have failed in the "so-called filtration" carried out by Russian forces.

Image: AP