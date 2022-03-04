Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, while many celebrity artists from all over the world are sending love and prayers to the Ukrainians, popular French designer Olivier Rousteing took to social media and penned a heartwarming note for them. Numerous celebrities took to the designer's social media post and extended their heartfelt wishes and prayers to the people of Ukraine and lauded him for donating to the emergency Ukraine fund.

Olivier Rousteing extends love and prayers to the Ukrainians

French designer Olivier Rousteing recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an overwhelming note for the people of Ukraine as he launched his new collection at Paris Fashion Week. In the caption, he stated how it was hard to feel right about focusing on runways and clothes, as they listened with a heavy heart to the latest news and added that their thoughts and prayers were with the Ukrainians.

He also mentioned how they were inspired by their dignity, resilience and devotion to freedom and informed his fans that he has donated to the Emergency Ukraine fund at UNHCR in order to feel a little less helpless. While signing off, he even invited all his fans and followers to consider making donations for Ukraine.

The caption read, "As we show our collection, we are well aware that there are more important things happening in the world today. It’s hard to feel right about focusing on runways and clothes, as we listen with a heavy heart to the latest news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainians. We are inspired by their dignity, resilience and devotion to freedom. In order to feel a little less helpless, I have donated to the Emergency Ukraine fund at UNHCR @refugees The United Nation Refugee Agency. I would invite anyone else who shares my concerns to consider making their own donation. We are together for freedom."

Many celebrities and fans took to Olivier Rousteing's latest Instagram post and expressed their grief at what's happening in Ukraine. Some extended their love and prayers to the Ukrainians by dropping heart emojis in the comments section while many others thanked the designer for sharing the details for them to make donations. Many Ukrainians also commented on the post and thanked everyone for their prayers.

Image: Instagram/@olivier_rousteing