Reporters Without Borders Files Lawsuit Against Russia For Cruelty Against Journalists

As Russia's aggression in Ukraine continues and journalists are being targeted, an international human rights organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice in the Hague for its atrocities against journalists. As per the reports of DW Ukraine, the organisation is requesting that the Russian forces be investigated for crimes against journalists committed during the invasion of Ukraine. RSF offers assistance to journalists on the ground.

Reporters Without Borders has tracked attacks targeting journalists since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine and has observed an increasing number of journalists killed or injured while doing their jobs. On Tuesday, March 16th, Rada, which is the Ukrainian parliament stated that a Russian missile hit a television tower in the city of Vinnytsia which halted the city's television and radio broadcasts, according to RSF's website. In Horenka, near Kyiv, artillery fire was directed at a crew from the American television network Fox News, which killed Pierre Zakrzewski, a French-Irish cameraman, and Olexandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian producer.

On March 13, Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker from the United States, was fatally shot in the back of the neck while driving his car in Irpin, Ukraine. The American-Colombian journalist Juan Arredondo who with him was severely injured and sent to the hospital. On March 8, Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina working for the independent TV channel Hromadske was shot in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A Swiss photojournalist, Guillaume Briquet nearly escaped death after going through a checkpoint on a route between Kropyvnytskyi and Mykolaiv in Ukraine's south. After he was injured in the face and arm, he was harassed and robbed of 3,000 euros and film equipment by suspected members of a Russian special commando, according to RSF's official website.

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to illegally justify its conflict

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to illegally justify its conflict in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions by falsely alleging genocide. Kyiv asks the International Court of Justice to issue temporary order requiring Russia to immediately cease military actions, according to Moscow Times. Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the International Court of Justice that Russia must be stopped.

Image: AP/ Pixabay