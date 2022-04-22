Representatives of at least 14 countries, including Ukraine, have sent liaison officers to a task force in Stuttgart, Berlin, to organise the delivery of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian forces to counter the Russian aggression. Among the operational group, the US European Command's efforts to push as many weapons as possible from the EU, US stockpiles to Ukraine's border as Russian troops mobilise efforts in the east Donbass to fight the Ukrainian Army.

The representative body’s task force receives the requests from the government in Kyiv, and accordingly arranges the supply of the weapons from various countries, an official said, according to a New York Times report.

US hires retired three-star US Army general to help coordinate weapons supply

The White House has also hired a retired three-star US Army general to help coordinate the hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Terry Wolff recently joined the National Security Council to help coordinate the security assistance and arms package for Ukraine. Wolff is a retired three-star general and Army armour officer, who had also worked in the United States military headquarters Pentagon, Joint Staff, State Department and the NSC.

"His experience as the deputy for the defeat ISIS coalition will be amazing in making sure this coalition maintains momentum," an official had said in a televised address.

Biden administration believes that the war in Ukraine is in a “critical stage.” Ukraine’s ‘President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had appealed for more weapons. “We’re preparing, but we need weapons,” said Zelenskyy. Ukraine’s forces have been trying to unblock Mariupol using diplomatic or military means.

US President Joe Biden has said that the war in Ukraine has a "critical window of time" now as Russian troops launched renewed offensive in the eastern Donbass region. Biden also held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal who visited the White House alongside US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ambassador Oksana Markarova.

"We had a good discussion. I talked about what I'm about to tell you about today, as well as he was thanking the American people for their support, understands it's significant, and we talked about keeping everyone together in terms of Europe, the European Union and others, in the effort to stop Putin's brutality," Biden said.