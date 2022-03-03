While other channels are fleeing the war-hit country, Republic Media Network has brought to you an exclusive ground report from a military training centre in Ukraine. More than a week into the war, many Ukrainian civilians have rushed to defend the country and join in the defence in their cities, preparing for the intensified violence to come. Civilians are being given weapons and tactical training at the military training centre so that they can also participate and try and help the Ukrainian army.

How many people you have seen who have come to join the army? "I have seen hundreds and thousands of people who would support our army and defend our city," George, a civilian, told Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen.

George informed that it is his first day of training. "Basically, they tell us how to move inside warzone and how to use weapons. They also showed us how to find mines and destroy them. We were also taught how to do medical care."

'Our army is the best'

Are you scared of war? Fearless George said that he isn't scared of war because he believes in the Ukrainian army. "Our army is the best," he stated while expecting support from NATO.

"Our all people are trying to help how they could...We are trying to help and do not try to leave," he said. At a time when Republic Team was at the training centre, a military commander was guiding civilians with tactical information. The commander showed them how to move forward in a group in the warzone. The training usually begins at 9 am and continues till 6 pm in the evening.

9,000 Russian troops killed

Ukraine's foreign ministry claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 9,000 Russian troops and destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries including 900 armoured vehicles, 90 artillery pieces, 31 choppers, 30 aircraft, 217 tanks and 374 vehicles.

Meanwhile, delegations from Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold the second session of peace talks since the Russian invasion eight days ago. In a video address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on citizens to keep up their resistance but did not comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.