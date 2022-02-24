Republic Exclusive: Ukraine Rebel Region Donetsk Raises Military To Join Russia

In a Republic World Exclusive report from the Donetsk region of Ukraine, several deputies, leaders and lawmakers on Thursday were seen joining the Donetsk People's Republic Military, to ally with Moscow against Kyiv. This development comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin also stated that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

Following this, US President Joe Biden asserted that the world will hold Russia accountable for a military offensive against Ukraine, which, he predicted would result in horrific casualties. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Russia on Thursday launched its offensive on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk via precision airstrikes. Moreover, Russian tanks have started rolling towards Lviv via Belarus and military action has been initiated on Donbass. Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa.

More than hundred killed as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Thursday informed that there are hundreds of casualties reported nationwide of both civilians and armed forces as a result of aggression from Russia. Ukraine has imposed martial law and air sirens have been sounded in the capital, Kyiv. Russian strikes have hit military installations across the country, including airfields and weapons depots in major cities. Moscow also targeted the Ukrainian Air Force deployment at the DNIPRO airport for evacuations resulting in hundreds of injuries and reportedly 10 killings in the attack.