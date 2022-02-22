Republic In Ukraine: Uneasy Calm In Kyiv As Tensions With Russia & Donbas Hit Fever Pitch

As Russia declared formal recognition to the two pro-Russian breakaway oblasts of Donetsk and Lugansk in the eastern flank of Ukraine and has concentrated “the biggest mobilisation of troops since the second world war” on Kyiv’s frontier, Republic Media Network took stock of the all-out war-like situation LIVE from on-ground on Tuesday.

Speaking from Kyiv’s airport, Republic’s Shawan Sen on Tuesday informed that as the civilians braced for a potentially catastrophic war with Russia, and authoritarian leader Putin defied the threats of international sanctions and mobilised his troops into Moscow-backed rebel regions, there was a sense of “strange calm” on the streets of the Ukrainian capital.

As the Russian invasion force, as instructed by Moscow’s defence ministry enter Kyiv’s territories to assume a "function of peacekeeping" Ukrainians wait in anticipation about what unfolds next, Republic Media has learnt. At the airport, as fears of imminent Russian invasion gripped the Ukrainian, foreign nationals have been fleeing. Additionally, the sporadic mortar shelling and offensive at the enclave held by Russia-backed rebels since 2014 intensified, with the Ukrainian Army claiming that at least two of its soldiers were among the casualties, and 12 others were wounded.

As the reports of Russian Duma’s late-night official recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, part of the Ukrainian territory hit the streets of Kyiv, citizens restricted the movement in the otherwise busy venues such as the airport, as witnessed LIVE on the ground by Republic Media Network. For most civilians in Donetsk, the news is being reported as most shocking since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.

Republic to lead coverage from Kyiv as events to a war unfold

Republic will lead coverage from the Kyiv LIVE as at this time, European Union prepares a list of Russian entities oligarchs to sanction in a "proportionate" response to Putin’s recognition. As Republic Media Network takes account of the situation unravelling on the conflict-ridden territory, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will be convening a meeting of his national security council and will later deliver a speech at night.

Putin had earlier accused the Ukrainian government of seizing and holding power in Kyiv, as he demanded “immediate end to their military operations.” He also accused the regime in power in Ukraine as being a puppet in control of the West and the US,” adding that it was necessary to "take a long-overdue decision, and recognise the independence" of the two regions via political channels. Ukraine meanwhile has called on the West for strictest sanctions on Russia in retaliation to its recent move. Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine had left more than 14,000 dead, reminded the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Republic reports from the ground, we have learnt that the evacuations for the Indian students are ongoing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv had announced earlier today that it will operate additional flights from Ukraine for the Indians to exit the country immediately. Additional flights are being organised in light of the current scenario in Ukraine's sustained high degree of tensions and uncertainties, India’s embassy in Kyiv informed in a statement. Republic’s Shawan Sen reports that the students, at this time, are preparing to take the available flights and evacuate the territory in midst of escalating crisis.