In an exclusive ground report from Ukraine, Republic Media Network's Patric Lancaster showed the extensive damages in Central Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) due to Ukrainian artillery shelling. The report presents a counter to the Ukrainian narrative where it claimed to have not shelled the region. On Tuesday, Ukraine launched shelling attacks on a residential building that was full of people. Meanwhile, the attacks by the Ukrainian forces also severely damaged two vehicles parked in front of the building.

Notably, Russia recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) before launching a full-scale military operation in the country. Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its forces launched a special military operation to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. The ministry also alleged that Ukrainian troops continuously shelled the cities in breakaway regions which led to several casualties in the region.

On February 22, the DPR had also accused Ukraine of launching a deadly bomb attack on highways. In addition, the separatist region had declared a state of emergency last week, owing to the shutdown of a pumping station and the discontinuation of the central drinking water supply amid reports of continued shelling. The breakaway regions stated that they will begin evacuating citizens to Russia, citing a fear of further violence.

European Parliament approves Ukraine's plea to join EU

Meanwhile, the European Parliament approved Ukraine's plea to join the European Union on Tuesday, marking a watershed moment in the country's history. A special admission procedure to accept Ukraine to the EU has commenced, with voting set to begin at 9 PM as per Indian Standard Time. The development comes following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the European Union Parliament. In his speech, Zelenskyy emphasised how the bloc's member states were united and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that after weeks of escalating tensions, Russia launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced barbaric missile strikes by Russian troops in Kharkiv. He also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and urged the world leaders to "do more" in order to stop the war atrocities inside Ukraine's soil.

