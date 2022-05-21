Odesa, once a critical port for the export of wheat and food supplies, has now been reduced to rubbles as Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 87th day. Nearly half of its pre-war population has already fled while the remaining continue to live in constant fear of projectile strikes. Recently Andrii, a native of the port city spoke to Republic Media Network, explaining the threat Putin’s invasion poses to Odesa.

“I have been living in Odesa for my whole life. But, now there is war in my city” he said. Andrii went on to say that everybody who stayed back in Odesa is now “scared.” He also said that the Ukrainian administration has also put certain restrictions in place pertaining to spurring aerial strikes. “There are some restrictions in the area and we cannot go out at 10 pm and 5 am in the morning,” he said.

"Now it's very quiet, there were some recent bombings and some citizens were very scared," Andrii said. “Hope this going to end soon. Hope it's gonna be finished soon. I hope that the war does not return to the city. we are scared very much,” the Ukrainian national added.

The battle for Kyiv's sovereignty has now entered day 87 with attacks increasing in southern and eastern Ukraine. While Ukraine continues to resist invasion, millions of metric tons of grain are sitting in silos in Odesa and other Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea due to Russian troops’ strategic blockade. Grains bound for export are also stranded on ships as Russian troops encircle Ukraine in the maritime territories, not allowing the Ukrainian vessels to sail. Russia's blockade of the Black Sea ports has caused nearly 25 million tonnes of grains unable to be shipped.

' Russian airstrikes epitome of absolute evil': Zelenskyy

In the most recent update, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, called the Russian airstrikes the epitome of "absolute evil, absolute stupidity" after the destruction of a cultural centre that left at least seven people injured. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the 87th day, Putin’s troops shelled the “newly-renovated House of Culture,” in the city of Lazova, Kharkiv region causing a massive cloud of dust and debris. The strike left at least seven people injured including an 11-year-old child.

