Republic Media Network on Wednesday reached the Ukrainian city of Borodyanka, which has witnessed aggressive shelling and airstrikes at the hands of Russian forces in the last few days. Visuals of the city, which has now been recaptured by Ukrainian forces, revealed the macabre destruction left behind.

Reporting live from the ghost town where no sign of life is visible, Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen emphasised how the buildings-- both residential and office workspaces-- were completely charred in the airstrikes. The movement of security forces attempting to diffuse the bomb was also noted and according to Republic's sources, Russian troops had departed the area, leaving behind several of their artillery.

Heart of Borodyanka completely destroyed

Republic TV, which is the only Indian channel reporting live from the war site, also revealed how the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were seen disposing off a cassette bomb. Taking back their city, Ukrainian forces discovered a cassette bomb in the region along with Russian equipment that has been left behind in the aftermath of the aggression. The area has been cordoned off, and efforts are underway to defuse the bomb.

Visuals close to the bomb site depict evidence of how the heart of Borodyanka has been completely ruined, and structures and how cars were reduced to rubble. Over 200 deaths are feared in the region and as per Sergii Nykyforov, Ukraine’s presidential spokesman, the city near Kyiv is likely to record a higher death toll than Bucha.

Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

Only 42 days ago, 13,000 people lived in this village.

russian occupiers brought death and destruction here. They wanted to do the same with the whole of Ukraine.

But our army fought back. Borodyanka is under the Ukrainian flag again. pic.twitter.com/o3wXs27RYQ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 6, 2022

Bucha Genocide sparks global outrage

The devastating images come just days after images from Bucha, another reclaimed Ukrainian city sent shockwaves across the world. On April 3, Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the death and destruction in the city. As per the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians have been discovered in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages; however, the exact number is expected to be much higher.

The Bucha genocide has evoked an even stronger global response against Russia in the form of sanctions. While the European Union has announced its 5th package of sanctions, proposing to ban both Russian coal import, and ships from entering EU ports, countries such as the US, EU, Italy, Spain, and others have dismissed Moscow's envoys to lodge their protest.