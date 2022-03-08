Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen on Tuesday reported live from a war bunker in the historic city of Korosten in northern Ukraine as the town lies in debris after the Russian bombings and shelling, which has entered the 13th day.

Shawan reported that five children were inside the bunker when their house caught fire due to Russian air bombardment. The grandfather of the children said that three girls and two boys were in the bunker when their home caught fire after a rocket hit the road next to their house.

In the visuals, two beds can be seen inside the bunker as the charred remains of the house can be seen above it. In the clip, a house across the street is seen completed destroyed.

Korosten was bombed by Russian forces two days ago. It should be noted that the town is not too far from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which is currently under Russia's control.

The Republic team also found that at least ten villages in Korosten were targeted by Moscow. Additionally, Rescue operations are still on in some places and debris is being cleared out.

Zelenskyy drops big hit on recognising Crimea as Russia's part

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday gave a major hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as Russia's part and the breakaway Luhansk and Donbas regions as independents.

"We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President also said that he has lost interest in NATO after realising that it is not ready to accept Ukraine. "NATO afraid of confrontation with Russia."

Amid the no-fly zone row, he said that the West shares the responsibility of killings in Ukraine by not approving "necessary decision."

"While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision," Zelenskyy said.