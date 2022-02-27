In an exclusive ground report by Republic Media Network from Ukraine, some movement was witnessed on the streets of Kyiv since Saturday, February 26, where cars and other private vehicles were seen moving around. However, there is still a curfew-like situation in the city, where the residents have been asked to stay indoors. There are also frequent air raid alerts, following which, people are being evacuated. Notably, Kyiv has been put under a 39-hour-long curfew.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Army and the Ukrainian police were seen entering the buildings of Army checkpoint at Kyiv, to check whether some people with arms and ammunition have entered these buildings or not, after receiving information that around 30 such people, who are suspected to be the Russian Army wearing the Ukrainian Army uniform, have entered the country.

It is important to note that the Ukrainian army as well as the police have been able to safeguard the city of Kyiv. The Russian Army has still not managed to capture the major city of Ukraine. As far as the eastern side of Ukraine is concerned, there has been heavy bombarding.

Russian forces enter Kharkiv

Meanwhile, the Russian forces entered the second biggest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv. However, Ukraine forces, and common citizens, continued to defend their country on the streets of Kharkiv, putting up fierce resistance against the Kremlin's troops. Kharkiv regional governor informed the state that Russians have entered with their tanks and asked the 1.4 million people of the city to remain indoors and be protected.

Indians stranded in Ukraine return home

An Air India flight, AI1944, brought back 219 stranded Indians from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that another Air India evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The fourth flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fifth evacuation flight has left from Bucharest (Romania) to bring 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India had operated one flight to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

