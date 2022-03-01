Republic Top 10 Headlines: Indian Student Killed In Kharkiv, Russia Warns France & More

Indian student killed in shelling at Ukraine's Kharkiv amid Russia's invasion: MEA

On day 6 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one Indian student has tragically been killed, the MEA confirmed. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed that the student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. He further said that Ministry is in touch with the family of the deceased student.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy condemns attack on Kharkiv, calls Russia a 'terrorist state'

After the centre of Ukraines' second-largest city, Kharkiv, was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday, March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned the attack, calling it an 'outright, undisguised terror', The Kyiv Independent reported. Zelenskyy lambasted Russia, stating that after this attack, it has now become a terrorist state. On Monday, President Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, hours after a request was made to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure.

Hardeep Puri en route Budapest to facilitate safe passage for Indians stuck in Europe

Minister of Petroleum and former Diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri is one of the ministers who will be travelling to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians under Operation Ganga. The Minister will be travelling to better coordinate between the Indian embassy and stranded students and ensure their safe evacuation from Hungary's capital Budapest. While sharing his photo and giving the latest details about his travel Hardeep Singh Puri shared a photo on his Twitter handle with the airline staff of Indigo while they landed in Istanbul, Turkey for refuelling on its way to Budapest, Hungary.

Congress demands probe into Devendra Fadnavis' role in tapping phones of Maharashtra netas

In a fresh faceoff with BJP, Congress demanded an inquiry to ascertain the role of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping of MVA leaders. This came after the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act. She was accused of tapping the phones of leaders such as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh on the basis of a report submitted by a committee comprising former DGP Sanjay Pandey, the state intelligence commissioner and the additional CP (special branch).

Russia blocks foreign investments from leaving country as sanctions hurt economy

Witnessing a mass exodus of companies over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Tuesday, March 1, blocked foreign investments from leaving the country. Announcing the move, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked entrepreneurs to not fall under 'political pressure' when making decisions. Russia has witnessed a reverse of the three decades of investment by the West in the wake of its military offensive against Kyiv.

Russia warns France for announcing economic war against it for Ukraine; 'can turn real'

As France announces an economic war against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the country responded on Tuesday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev asked France to 'watch its tongue'. Citing 'human history', the Russia delegate warned France, saying 'that economic wars quite often turned into real ones'.

Ukraine: Republic reports from packed train as panic strikes Kyiv amid Russian attack

As the Russia-Ukraine war gets worse with each passing day, Republic Media Network brings to you an exclusive ground report from an evacuation train that started from Kyiv and is on its way to Lviv, which is on the western side of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, a message was sent to all, mentioning the need for urgent evacuation, leading to a more chaotic situation for citizens. The current fear is that as the Russian troops are moving towards the capital city of Ukraine, it is becoming even more difficult for the citizens to stay.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella passes away at 26

In a shocking development, Microsoft Corporation said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his wife Anu, died Monday morning, reported Bloomberg. Zain Nadella was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. The report further mentioned that the software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's full schedule & complete squad for the tournament

The India women’s cricket team, led by skipper Mithali Raj, is all set to embark on their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign on March 6, with the opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. India won their opening warm-up fixture of the tournament against South Africa by a thrilling margin of two runs on February 27. Meanwhile, Mithali’s team won their second warm-fixture by defeating West Indies by a mammoth margin of 81 runs on March 1.

NASA looking for Russia's alternative for keeping ISS in Orbit; SpaceX likely candidate

NASA Associate Administrator Kathy Lueders has informed that the relations between Russia and the US have not been affected in the International Space Station (ISS) owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Speaking at a news conference on February 28, she admitted that operating the ISS without Russia's support would be difficult. Leuders emphasised that NASA is looking for alternatives for "more operational flexibility" and revealed that Northrop Grumman and Elon Musk's SpaceX are the candidates. She said that the former is ready to provide "a reboost capability" to keep the ISS in orbit and the latter can also assist NASA in the orbital operations.

(Image: Republic)