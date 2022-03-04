Republic Top 10 Headlines: Russia-Ukraine War; PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting & More

As Russia captures Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zelenskyy asserts need of bolstering Ukrainian forces

As the situation of Ukraine under the Russian invasion continue to worsen with each passing day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asserted that there is an urgent need of strengthening the forces. In a statement, Zelenskyy noted that strengthening of the air force and military aircraft was needed specifically to allow Ukraine to defend itself against the Russians.

Ukraine Minister warns of 'risk of largest man-made disaster', demands for interference

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the ninth day, the country’s energy minister said that the ex-Soviet state was at the risk of the largest man-made disaster in the history of mankind. As Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, German Galushchenko demanded “real interference” from NATO and other nuclear weapons states. In an online statement, he warned that the fire was already at the platform of the station and was spreading.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine war; reviews evacuation of Indians

Even as the evacuation of students has gained pace, PM Modi chaired a meeting on Friday to review the situation arising out of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Senior bureaucrats including Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting. The visuals of the meeting indicated that the PM took stock of the present situation in the war-hit nation and the evacuation of Indians. Two days earlier, he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time since the outbreak of the war to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

IMA urges Centre to adjust evacuated Indian students from Ukraine in medical schools

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Indian Medical Association expressed its concern regarding the fate and future of all Indian medical students who are admitted to medical schools or colleges in Ukraine and turned out to be the hapless victims owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no increase in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. In his maiden budget, the Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio has expressed his government's commitment for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, and has provided Rs 1,000 crore for it this year. With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections.

NATO condemns attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; urges Russia to withdraw troops

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Friday, March 4, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that the attack displays the recklessness of the Russia-Ukraine war and also shows the importance of ending it. This comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, during his address to media, said that the physical integrity of the plant was compromised.

Russia-Ukraine war: More than 500 foreign students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy, says report

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, over 500 international students are stranded in Sumy, a town 40 kilometres from Ukraine's northeast border that has been shelled by the Russian military for days. Nigerians make up the majority of the students, with others from Ethiopia, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ireland, India, Turkey and Lebanon, The Guardian reported. The report further stated that trains and buses have ceased running, and roads and bridges leading out of the city have been destroyed, with violence reported on the streets.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine armed forces estimate 9,166 Russian casualties since invasion

On the ninth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 9,100 Russian soldiers have lost their lives as Ukrainians are fighting back for their sovereignty, according to Kyiv. As per the Ukrainian ministry of defence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. It was also reported that the Russian side has lost 50 MLRS, 33 planes, 2, boats, 37 helicopters, 404 cars, 251 tanks, 60 fuel tanks, 150 artillery pieces, 3 UAVs, 939 armed personnel carriers and 18 anti-aircraft warfare vehicles.

UP Elections: Rajnath Singh hits out at SP, calls PM Modi the 'real samajwadi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true 'Samajwadi', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Ahead of the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Defence Minister addressed a rally at Malhani in Jaunpur calling the BJP real 'Samajwadi' and 'Rashtrawadi'. Hitting out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajnath Singh asserted that a 'real Samajwadi' is someone who can free the people from fear, hunger, and corruption.

Kyiv calls on West to close skies over Ukraine, take responsibility to end war with Russia

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate cities, advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, has called on western powers to close the skies over Ukraine and take responsibility for ending the war. Podolak made his remark on Friday, March 4, after Russian military forces occupied the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) after bombarding the area, resulting in a fire breakout on the ZNPP site, posing a serious threat to the European continent. He also highlighted key issues, including the need for an immediate ceasefire, armistice, and humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages and cities.

