'Respect Territorial Integrity' Says UN Chief After Ukraine Visit, Vows To Back Ukrainians

While the Russia-Ukraine war is raging on, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to the war-hit nation on Thursday and further visited the sites of the reported war crimes and reviewed the situation. He arrived in Ukraine following his visit of Moscow.

During this while, the UN Secretary-General went to the badly-hit Kyiv region towns of Borodyanka and Bucha that were bombed and occupied by Russia. Following his visit to the regions, Antonio Guterres also addressed a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured complete commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in trying times and bringing the war to an end.

While speaking to the media, Guterres on being questioned over the reformation of the United Nations for settling conflicts, said that he will be doing everything possible to make the UN as effective as needed in situations such as these. He also further assured the UN's total commitment to support the Ukrainian people in the difficult times, to end the war, and respect international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow.



We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.



The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 27, 2022

Further speaking on an estimated timeframe that would be needed for de-escalation of the war, he said, "I am working with only one objective, not to shine in the media. I'm being very boring to the media on purpose because the only way to ensure the rescue of people is to be boring to the media because we have enough difficulties by ourselves."

"My statements are the same everywhere including Moscow and Ukraine", says UN chief

The UN chief, while speaking on his visit to Moscow and meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that his statements are exactly the same whether it is in Moscow, Ukraine, or in New York. Referring to his discussions with President Putin in Moscow, Guterres said that he does not change his statements and maintains the same stance everywhere.

"It has been coherent with the defense of the values of the UN and the values of the UN Charter, and one of the values of the UN and the UN Charter is that the territorial integrity of countries must be respected", he added.

"This is fundamental from the point of view of international law. And I hope that, as in everything else in life, the law will prevail", he said.

Image: AP