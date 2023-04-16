Richard Branson Asks To Ramp Up Support For Ukraine As Zelenskyy's Charity Ambassador

Founder of the Virgin Group and Virgin Unite — the non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson, on Saturday, called on the West to ramp up the support for Ukraine as he paid a visit to the war-torn country. The billionaire businessman was appointed as the ambassador for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fundraising platform UNITED24. He was personally invited by Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine as the war dragged on for the second year, according to UK broadcaster Sky News.

Ukraine forces 'fighting with their hands behind their back': Branson

Branson hailed the resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces, saying that they are "having to fight with their hands behind their back" as he derided the lack of weaponry and enough support from the Western countries. 72-year-old was seen witnessing the destruction, as he explored the bombarded buildings, police stations that the invading Russian soldiers had allegedly "turned into torture chambers" and infrastructural ruins. Branson recalled the atrocities committed in Bucha as he met with a cerebral palsy survivor there.

In Ukraine, it was moving to meet people who refuse to give up hope & inspiring to see the impact being made by humanitarian organisations. Proud of the work @VirginUnite has supported & grateful for the immense generosity from Howard Buffett. Here's more: https://t.co/6njj79388C pic.twitter.com/zEBbwoEtGF — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) April 14, 2023

"Every part of this visit was memorable and moving," Branson was quoted as saying by the outlet.

📷@richardbranson admired the bravery of Ukrainians:



“I really look forward to coming back to Ukraine one day to celebrate Ukraine getting its rightful boundaries back and peace ensuing.”



Listen and feel that we’re not alone in this fight👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/GTrh6WtHX9 — U24 (@U24_gov_ua) April 12, 2023

Billionaire entrepreneur appealed to international governments, businesses and civil society to support the troops of Ukraine by supplying advanced weapons. The billionaire also appealed for the countries to "cut all ties" with Russia for its brutal war on the Ukrainians. "It's important to remember that the Ukrainian people aren't just fighting and dying for Ukraine, they are fighting for Europe and the free Western world too," Branson reportedly said.

The founder of Virgin Group company, on April 10, joined the team of ambassadors of the United24 fundraising platform. Zelesnkyy thanked the billionaire businessman for "powerful messages" in support of Ukraine during the ongoing war against Russia's aggression. "I am glad that you have decided to become a United24 ambassador. It is very important that new famous and influential personalities join this platform. One of the main tasks is to keep the world's attention on Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for over a year. In addition, there are very specific issues on which we can work together," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Branson, according to Kyiv's presidential office's statement.