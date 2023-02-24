Britons throughout the United Kingdom fell silent this morning to commemorate the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a mark of respect for all those who lost their lives in the conflict, workers in offices and individuals in their homes observed a minute of silence across the UK. Leading the tributes were King Charles and PM Rishi Sunak, who paid their respects from Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, respectively. According to a report from The Independent, the ongoing war has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of military personnel on both sides, with the number of Ukrainian civilian casualties potentially reaching 100,000.

"I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united."



A message from His Majesty The King marking one year of conflict in Ukraine: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 24, 2023

As the conflict enters its second year, millions of Ukrainians remain displaced or homeless, with memories of the day when Russian tanks rolled across the border and raid sirens echoed through the skies of Kyiv still fresh in their minds. This event marked a turning point in world affairs, leaving an indelible mark on the global political landscape. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a defiant speech marking the one-year anniversary of the conflict, declaring that his people are "invincible" and will secure victory in 2023. In a message, King Charles praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and expressed support for them.

Rishi Sunak and King Charles express solidarity

The King also acknowledged the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon them and the world's horror at the conflict. "Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time," King Charles said. "Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united," he added.

To all Ukrainians,



we stand together with you



in remembrance,



in solidarity,



in unity.



Slava Ukraini. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/7Ke8fHyo44 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 24, 2023

We have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine from the outset.



We'll continue providing the vital resources Ukraine needs for as long as it takes.



Here’s a quick summary of our support in numbers. pic.twitter.com/vSy8mFqJA4 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2023

During a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Friday morning, Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, urged his counterparts to speed up the process of arming Ukraine. Sunak praised Ukraine's courage and emphasized that the UK and Ukraine are united in their stance. The announcement of a new set of sanctions by Britain was also made, banning the export of any equipment used by Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield. In a show of solidarity, Sunak was accompanied outside No. 10 Downing Street by his wife Akshata Murthy, Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Britain, and a group of Ukrainian troops currently undergoing training by the UK.