Rishi Sunak Says UK Discourages Use Of Cluster Munitions As US Sends Those To Ukraine

In a move that has drawn criticism from various quarters, the US has agreed to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, a decision that goes against the stance taken by many allies who have banned the use of these munitions due to their devastating impact on civilian populations. While President Joe Biden has justified the decision as a necessary response to Ukraine's dwindling ammunition supplies, critics argue that the use of cluster bombs poses serious humanitarian risks.

Amid the controversy, UK PM Rishi Sunak has stated that the United Kingdom 'discourages' the use of cluster bombs, highlighting the country's commitment to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been signed by 123 nations. Rishi Sunak stressed the UK's support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia by talking about arming Ukraine with heavy battle tanks and long-range weapons.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion, but we've done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons, and hopefully all countries can continue to support Ukraine," he said, as per a report from Sky news.

Biden is slated to meet Sunak on Monday

During his visit to London before a NATO summit, President Biden is scheduled to meet Rishi Sunak, where discussions on the issue are expected to take place. The decision to supply cluster bombs has raised concerns about the indiscriminate nature of these munitions, which detonate in the air and scatter smaller submunitions over a wide area. Critics argue that these bomblets often fail to detonate, posing a long-term risk to civilians.

We welcome the decision of the US to provide Ukraine with the new liberation weapons that will significantly help us to de-occupy our territories while saving the lives of the Ukrainian soldiers.



Under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a universal internationally… — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 7, 2023

Despite the controversy surrounding their use, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the "timely, broad, and much-needed defense aid package" provided by the United States, which he believes will bring Ukraine closer to victory. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also welcomed the decision, noting that the cluster munitions would be utilized solely in de-occupying Ukrainian territories and protecting the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

It is important to note that US, Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. UK's Commons Defence Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood, has urged the United States to reconsider its decision or arming Ukraine with cluster munitions. "This is the wrong call and will alienate international good will," he said.