As Moscow intensifies its war against Ukraine, risk of Russian President Vladimir Putin being deposed by the Russian security service is "growing every week", a whistleblower at the Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed. In a letter to Vladimir Osechkin, who is well-known for exposing abuse in a Russian prison and is on Russia's most wanted list, the whistleblower said that the botched Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to an air of discontent among security service agents. Speaking to The Times, Osechkin flagged that the fact that a whistleblower is speaking serves as evidence that the security service is vexed at Putin.

Osechkin has published over a dozen letters he received from the FSB, in which the top ranks blamed Putin for the failure to uproot Kyiv's government. When Russia unleashed an invasion, toppling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government seemed "likely". However, with the all-out attack being successfully tackled by Ukrainian defence forces it now seemed vague after 29 days into the war. The sudden chaos over the Kremlin head's incapacity has led to the growing "risk of a coup", he added, citing the whistleblower.

Why is there a risk of coup against Putin?

The crippling sanctions imposed by the Western nations have also led to a feeling of frustration and insult among top officials of the FSB. Citing his source, Osechkin said that they are becoming "disillusioned" as they are prevented from flying out to their holiday stations abroad and "take their kids to Disneyland Paris." It is worth the mention that the Russian FSB agents are offered mind-boggling salaries along with amenities like apartments by the state and more. Putin himself was the director of the security service unit from 1998 to 1999 before he became the president in 2000.

"For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia. FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors — those people inside the system — were able to live good lives," Osechkin told The Times.

Although, with the value of ruble plummeting to all-time lows and the economy under limited liberty to function under sweeping economic sanctions, the FSB officials have become "frustrated." Accustomed to a better life, they don't want to "go back to the Soviet Union," Osechkin said. "For every week and every month that the war continues, the possibility of a rebellion by those in the security service increases," he added.

Russia lost contact with divisions sent to Ukraine

A 2000-word report published last month by Osechkin claimed Russian forces in Ukraine have "no option to victory, only defeat." In the said account, Osechkin also said that the Russian government has lost contact with a number of its divisions sent to Ukraine, technically meaning there was no confirmable death toll. While NATO has estimated the number of Russian casualties clock somewhere between 7,000 to 15,000 in almost a month-long war.

(Image: AP)