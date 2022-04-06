Romania: Amidst Ukraine War, Car Crashes Into The Gate Of Russian Embassy, Driver Dead

One man died after he rammed his car into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Wednesday. According to Inquirer, the incident took place at 6 am and the car couldn't able to enter the embassy compound. A later video shared online showed the car burning in flames while being wedged in the gate as firefighters reached the spot for rescue. As of now, the police have not been able to confirm if it was an accident or a deliberate act but they said that the driver died on the spot.

As the Putin-led invasion of Ukraine continued for the second month, Russian Embassies around the world continue to be targeted by anti-war protesters. Scores of protesters have gathered in eastern European countries voicing fear of a potential Russian invasion. Notably, Romania shares a long land border with Ukraine and has become one of the prime refugee hosts for war fleeing citizens. According to AP, the country is currently hosting over 600, 000 people.

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued shelling Ukrainian cities as the conflict over Kyiv's sovereignty continued for the second month. In the latest development, the British Ministry of Defence, in its report, said that the heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes in the encircled city of Mariupol have continued on Wednesday. According to the ministry, more than 1,60,000 people in the city, were forced to live without basic facilities like food, water, electricity, and medicine.

Zelenskyy makes another accusation

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of using the United Nations (UN) to 'justify the evil it does. In the latest national address, he said, "The UN Security Council exists, and security in the world doesn’t. For anyone. This means that the United Nations is currently unable to carry out the functions for which it was created. And only one state is to blame for this - Russia, which discredits the UN and all other international institutions where it still participates."

Image: AP/Pixabay