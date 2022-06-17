Romania Ensures Transit Of More Than One Million Tonnes Of Ukrainian Grain From Black Sea

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday ensured the transit of more than one million tonnes of the Ukrainian grain exports through his country that serves as a grain pass. At a press conference with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Italy who visited Kyiv on June 16, Iohannis asserted that Russia's "unjustified and unprovoked" aggression must be stopped.

"We see that there is another element of blackmail from Russia - it has turned grain exports into weapons, with global consequences. Today we talked about possible ways to solve the food crisis," Iohannis said at the conference.

Grain passage via Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta

The Romanian leader said that Romania is working to find the solutions for the safe passage of the blockaded Ukrainian shipments via its Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta and port on the Danube. After Russia launched an all out invasion of Ukraine, the port of Constanta has served as a transit of more than a million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, he informed. "We have discussed with President Zelensky concrete ways to overcome this existential threat. We will continue to look for comprehensive solutions on how to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion," the Romanian President continued.

Iohannis also noted that since the Russian invasion started, an estimated 1.23 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Romania via the border and more than 250,000 Ukrainian children have been sent to school by the Romanian government. "Ukrainians can count on the Romanian government and the Romanian people as much as they need," said Iohannis. Russia had earlier stated that it could provide safe passage for grain exports from Ukraine, although rejected the prospects of establishing a corridor as suggested by its ally Turkey.

Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stressed, "We're not responsible for establishing safe corridors. We said that we could provide safe passage if these corridors are established." Nebenzia was responding to the question asked by a reporter whether there was no longer a need for demining in the Black Sea for grain exports from Ukraine, as claimed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey claimed that safe corridors could be opened and Russia is expected to respond to a UN plan to facilitate the exports.