In a significant development, the Romania government on Sunday, April 3, announced that from next week, they will launch a campaign to inform their nationals on how to store and take iodine tablets to counter any future nuclear accident. Romania's health ministry in a statement announced that they will start distributing the tablet to its citizens in the second half of April in 2022. The decision of the Romanian government comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 40 and Romania borders the war-torn country.

Romanian government to distribute iodine pills to counter future nuclear threat

In the statement, the Romanian government and the ministry of health stated that they will advise the citizens of their country on how to administer iodine tablets from next week. The distribution of the medicine for the population aged between 0 to 40 years will start after the Health and the National Health Insurance House completes the legal procedure. The health ministry in the statement noted that there is no danger involved in making the medicines necessary for people. Earlier in March, Romania Alexandru Rafila announced that pharmaceutical company Antibiotice lasi will begin producing iodine pills, News.Ro reported. Rafila had informed that the company will manufacture 2.5 million tablets in 48 hours. It is pertinent to mention here that 635,816 people had fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring country Romania to avoid war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, according to statistics released by UNHCR.

Represented as KI, the Centers for Disease Control (CC) has explained that iodine is a type of iodine that can help to block radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid gland. The CDC has advised against using table salt or food as a substitute for KI. The CDC further informed that if the thyroid absorbs high levels of radioactive iodine, it can increase the risk of thyroid cancer in people after exposure. According to WHO, the thyroid gland is at risk from radiation from radioactive iodine as the thyroid uses iodine to produce hormones that regulate the body’s metabolism. The WHO revealed that intake of potassium iodide before or after getting exposed to radioactive iodine blocks radioactive iodine from being absorbed by the thyroid gland.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Nicolaciuca