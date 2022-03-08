As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues, Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos and former deputy Prime Minister of Russia has slammed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for comparing their military operations to the attack by the Nazis. Rogozin took to his Twitter handle to point out that Zelenskyy stated that "denazification" is "deconstruction" of nation. Criticising the Ukrainian President, Dmitry Rogozin stressed that "nationification" is banning the use of Russian language and Russian culture.

In the tweet, Dmitry Rogozin said that President Zelenskyy had termed "denazification" as nazism which was present during the 1940s. Rogozin emphasised that "nationification" of the people of Ukraine means banning the use of Russian language, culture and "physical extermination of dissenting citizens." He underscored that the genocide in the regions that revolted against "Banderism" and called it "open Nazism." He termed solidarity and helping Nazis as "collaborationism."

Зеленский заявил, что "денацификация — это уничтожение нации, это нацизм, как в 40-х годах".

Всё, наоборот, господин Зеленский. Нацификация народов Украины, запрет на использование родного русского языка и русской культуры, физическое истребление несогласных граждан,... — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 8, 2022

Zelenskyy compares Russia's attack to Nazi Germany

The statement of Rogozin on Twitter comes as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had compared Russian military operation to Nazis. After bombs hit Ukraine’s memorial of Babyn Yar in Kyiv resulting in the killing of five people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and said, "History repeating." He was referring to the 1941 massacre in which more than 30,000 Jewish people were killed by Nazi forces during the second world war. Previously, after Moscow's military operation on Kyiv on February 24, Zelenskyy took to his Twitter handle and called Russia's action against Ukraine as Nazi Germany and recalled the second world War. The Ukrainian President stressed that Russia "had embarked on a path of evil" and added that Ukraine continues to defend itself and its freedom.

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 13th consecutive day, Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday started to establish safe corridors for civilians to escape from Sumy. A top Ukrainian official revealed that both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Sumy. Reportedly, the bombing from the Russian side continued during the night in eastern and central Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on its Facebook account informed that the Russian side had lost 12,000 troops, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems, 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 48 aircraft, and 80 helicopters. Further, the Russian troops lost 60 fuel tanks, 474 vehicles and seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level.

