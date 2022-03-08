Last Updated:

Russia invades Ukraine | Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin Criticises Zelenskyy For Comparing Russia's Action To Nazis

Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos has criticised Ukraine's President Zelenskyy for comparing Russia's military operation to the attack by the Nazis.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP/Facebook/DmitryRogozin


As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues, Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos and former deputy Prime Minister of Russia has slammed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for comparing their military operations to the attack by the Nazis. Rogozin took to his Twitter handle to point out that Zelenskyy stated that "denazification" is "deconstruction" of nation. Criticising the Ukrainian President, Dmitry Rogozin stressed that "nationification" is banning the use of Russian language and Russian culture. 

In the tweet, Dmitry Rogozin said that President Zelenskyy had termed "denazification" as nazism which was present during the 1940s. Rogozin emphasised that "nationification" of the people of Ukraine means banning the use of Russian language, culture and "physical extermination of dissenting citizens." He underscored that the genocide in the regions that revolted against "Banderism" and called it "open Nazism." He termed solidarity and helping Nazis as "collaborationism."

Zelenskyy compares Russia's attack to Nazi Germany

The statement of Rogozin on Twitter comes as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had compared Russian military operation to Nazis. After bombs hit Ukraine’s memorial of Babyn Yar in Kyiv resulting in the killing of five people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and said, "History repeating." He was referring to the 1941 massacre in which more than 30,000 Jewish people were killed by Nazi forces during the second world war. Previously, after Moscow's military operation on Kyiv on February 24, Zelenskyy took to his Twitter handle and called Russia's action against Ukraine as Nazi Germany and recalled the second world War. The Ukrainian President stressed that Russia "had embarked on a path of evil" and added that Ukraine continues to defend itself and its freedom. 

READ | Top US General makes 'secret visit' to undisclosed airfield near Ukraine's border: Report

Russia-Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 13th consecutive day, Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday started to establish safe corridors for civilians to escape from Sumy. A top Ukrainian official revealed that both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Sumy. Reportedly, the bombing from the Russian side continued during the night in eastern and central Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on its Facebook account informed that the Russian side had lost 12,000 troops, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems, 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 48 aircraft, and 80 helicopters. Further, the Russian troops lost 60 fuel tanks, 474 vehicles and seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level. 

READ | India may consider alternative pay system for exporters if Russia-Ukraine war continues

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Facebook/DmitryRogozin

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Green corridor opens in Sumy city to evacuate citizens amid invasion
READ | Ex-Ukraine President Yanukovych asks Zelensky to 'overcome pride' and stop war with Russia

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Dmitry Rogozin, Zelenskyy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND