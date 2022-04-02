Roscosmos Chief Refuses To Cooperate With ISS, Demands Removal Of Sanctions Against Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only ruining Moscow's diplomatic ties on Earth but is also affecting its global alliances and partnerships in space. Recently, Roscomos chief Dmitry Rogozin threatened NASA and other space agencies of not cooperating with ISS (International Space Station) partner nations until they lift all sanctions placed on Russia.

As per a report by Sputnik, Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency) chief Dmitry Rogozin, on Saturday, April 2, threatened to withdraw its participation in maintaining the proper functioning of the International Space Station that is bound to retire in 2030. ISS is managed by five partner countries - Russia, Japan, the US, Europe and Canada - and is the largest inhabited satellite.

Roscosmos threatens to stop propelling ISS

All the four ISS partner nations have placed severe punitive sanctions on Moscow in retaliation for Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. Rogozin has been consistent with his warnings on withdrawing support from controlling ISS’ propulsion system as the West continues to bombard the Kremlin with sanctions that have far-reaching consequences.

On several previous occasions, Rogozin, in his telegram posts, had threatened NASA, European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency that they will pull back their support from supporting the largest satellite and would allow it to crash and fall on the Earth.

Roscosmos manages the space station's propulsion control system that helps correct its orbit, and if Moscow pulls back from holding it, it can cause the 500-tonne structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land," the Roscosmos chief said.

"The Russian segment ensures that the station's orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris", wrote Rogozin on Telegram. He further clarified his remarks, saying that Soyuz spacecraft convey crews and supplies to the Russian section and the launcher utilised for takeoff has been "under US sanctions since 2021 and under EU and Canadian sanctions since 2022."

Глава НАСА сенатор Нельсон, руководитель Европейского космического агентства Йозеф Ашбахер и глава Канадского космического агентства Лиза Кэмпбелл ответили на моё к ним обращение с требованием отмены санкций против ряда предприятий российской ракетно-космической отрасли. pic.twitter.com/rnMYiK9wal — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 2, 2022

Reacting to Moscow’s continuous browbeating, NASA on March 1 announced that it was working on a strategy to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia's assistance.

Russia ends all experiments with ISS

Last week, Roscosmos on Twitter posted that all previously scheduled cooperative experiments on the ISS will now be done independently, and the Russian space activities will be altered to compensate for sanctions imposed by numerous nations following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Roscosmos also stated that it would focus on developing satellites for defence objectives.

считаю, что восстановление нормальных отношений между партнерами по Международной космической станции и другим совместным проектам возможно лишь при полной и безоговорочной отмене незаконных санкций.

Конкретные предложения "Роскосмоса" по срокам завершения сотрудничества в рамках — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 2, 2022

Besides, Roscosmos also announced that it will no longer supply the engines for the Atlas and Antares rockets developed by the United States after the latter banned import of Russian technology. "Let them soar into space on their broomsticks," Rogozin wrote in a telegram post.

(Image: AP)