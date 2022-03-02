Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, has been defending Russia's actions on Twitter amid its offensive against Ukraine and is aggressively confronting those against his country. In the latest instance, he discarded claims of the Russian space agency being hacked and mocked the Ukrainian hackers with a meme. Rogozin was responding to a Twitter account named Anonymous TV which claimed that it hacked Roscosmos' control center and that the agency no longer has control over its spy satellites.

"JUST IN: Hacking group 'NB65', affiliated with #Anonymous has shut down the Control Center of the Russian Space Agency 'Roscosmos'. #Russia has no more control over their own Spy-Satelites (sic)," the account's tweet read. In response, Rogozin tweeted, "The information of these scammers and petty swindlers is not true. All our space activity control centers are operating normally," and followed up with a meme captioned, "Typical Ukrainian hacker" in Russian.

Anonymous is the same group of hackers that had announced a cyberwar against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. However, it is worth mentioning that the same Rogozin had revealed last week that Roscosmos' official website was subjected to hacking after a massive Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack was carried out on various IP addresses. "A massive DDoS attack from various IP addresses has been carried out on the Roskosmos website for several days now. Its organizers may think that this affects something. I will answer: this only affects the timely awareness of space enthusiasts about Roscosmos news. There are social media...," Rogozin's tweet read as per Google translate.

He added that the agency has social media to bring that information and said that Russia's satellite constellation and its segment on the International Space Station (ISS) are safe from cyber attackers. Even Roscosmos informed via Twitter that all attacks were repelled and the information about loss of control is fake.

Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 7

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has been going on for the last seven days and both sides are preparing for the second round of peace talks. Despite attempts to ensure de-escalation, Russia has continued its bombardment of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv which is adding up to the casualties including those of civilians. Reports suggest that as many as 21 people have been killed in the Kharkiv bombings and 112 people suffered injuries as of Wednesday.

