Roscosmos To Report Its Position On ISS Cooperation To Putin 'in Near Future': Rogozin

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, on Saturday, said that it will convey its stance on cooperation with the Western partners on the International Space Station (ISS) to Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly. Speaking to Sputnik News Agency, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin informed that the matter will be discussed at the supervisory board before communicating the final decision. The board of Roscosmos includes representatives of key ministries and departments related to the work of the Russian space agency.

"We plan to report our position to President (Vladimir Putin) in the near future," Dmitry Rogozin said, as quoted by Sputnik.

It is pertinent to mention that the supervisory board is headed by the relevant Deputy Prime Minister, Rogozin said.

The aforementioned developments come after Russian space agency chief Rogozin edged towards calling off cooperation with International Space Station (ISS) in the wake of prevailing sanctions on Russia stemming from Moscow's "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine. On April 3, Rogozin had warned the international partners of the spade project that Roscosmos will suspend joint operations on ISS only after "complete and unconditional" withdrawal of "illegal" penalties. In a series of tweets, Rogozin said, he believed the "restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS was only possible" without the imposed measures on Moscow.

Roscosmos threatens to suspend partnership with NASA

Rogozin also threatened to discontinue its partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA). Surprisingly, in a letter to the US-based space agency, Rogozin proposed to end cooperation with space organisations across the Canadian Spade Agency (CSA), European Space Agency (ESA), and Japan if the sanctions against Moscow "are not lifted." In his Twitter post, Rogozin stated that the sanctions are targeted to "kill Russian economy and plunge Russian people into despair and hunger, to get our country on its knees."

The Russian space agency chief also slammed the western nations, saying that while their "intentions are clear, they won't succeed in it." This is not the first time Rogozin conveyed such threats. He had previously flagged that the sanctions could impede the US-Russia partnership in the ISS. Rogozin had also stressed that Western partners need ISS to "deliver fuel to the station," adding that "only engines of Russian cargo craft are able to correct the ISS orbit, keeping them safe from space debris."

The ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine has now hit the last remaining area of cooperation between Moscow and the West. ESA last month announced that it was suspending cooperation over the ExoMars rover mission with Roscosmos. The project was to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars. British company OneWeb last month declared a partnership with SpaceX after Roscosmos refused to lend rockets to launch them.

(Image: AP)