Ukrainian MP Speaks To Republic; Calls On World To Recognise Russia As 'terrorist State'

After Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against key Ukrainian cities on Monday, Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk in an exclusive interview with the Republic TV called Russia a "terrorist state". He further stated that the recent attacks launched by Moscow on Ukraine "is a clear indication that Russia wants to destroy Ukraine".

Referring to the several missile strikes that hit Ukrainian cities damaging civilian infrastructure and killing at least 11 in Kyiv, the Ukrainian MP said, "Soon after the rocket attacks took place on Ukrainian cities, we are sending out a strong message to the world that Russia is a terrorist state. It's pure terror."

Further talking to Republic TV, Halaichuk stated, "The places that were hit in Kyiv on Monday had no military importance. They were civilian buildings and infrastructures. As of now, six large power generating stations were hit and over 25 different locations of energy transmissions were hit. This attack is a clear indication of what this is all about. It is a terrorist attack against civilian infrastructure. Therefore, we are calling on the world again to realise that Russia is a terrorist state and should be dealt accordingly."

Putin warns of more attacks, accuses Ukraine of dismantling Moscow's infra

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday addressed a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council related to the recent explosion of the Kerch or Crimea Bridge. Following this, Putin accused Ukraine of plotting a "terrorist attack." Ukraine's recent acts of targetting the Russian infrastructure make it "simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered," asserted Putin, accusing Ukraine of covertly dismantling Moscow's critical infrastructure.

In response to several missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, President Putin said, "At the suggestion of the Ministry of Defence and according to the plan of the Russian General Staff, a massive air, sea and land-based high-precision long-range weapon was launched against Ukrainian energy, military command and communications facilities."

"If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory continue, "Russia’s responses will be tough and in scale that will correspond to the level of threats posed to us. No one should have any doubts about this," Putin added.

Zelenskyy addresses nation

Amid intensified Russian missile strikes against cities on Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his nation and said, "They seek panic and chaos. But we are Ukrainians. Helping each other. We believe in ourselves. We restore everything that was destroyed. Now there may be temporary interruptions in electricity, but there will never be interruptions with certainty - the certainty of victory."