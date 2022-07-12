Russia Accused By Ukraine Of Exporting Wheat From Occupied Region, Farmers Unhappy

As the Ukrainian ports have been blocked for more than four months and hence the export of grains, it seems there was good news for farmers as Russia is trying to export grain from some of its occupied regions. However, the farmers who had sown crops amidst the ongoing brutal war were now complaining of getting less prices for their agricultural produce. Citing Ukrainian Intelligence Services, CNN reported that Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain by either paying less prices or sometimes neglecting the demands of farmers.

As per the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a company was created called "GUK" in order to facilitate the process of export. The company is headed by former Ukrainian opposition politician Yevhen Balytskyi. He also heads the Regional Occupation Administration of Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian intelligence said that the mediator company has set the following grain prices: coarse wheat is 6,000RUB/ton ($98), food wheat is 9,000RUB/ton ($147) and barley is 7,000/ton ($114).

Taking to the Telegram messaging app, the intelligence said that the farmers were not satisfied with the prices. It noted many farmers chose not to sell the agricultural produce but to store it in warehouses, converted buildings and even out in the open.

According to the latest development, the first eight foreign ships arrived at the ports of Ukraine on Monday. As per the Ukraine Naval Forces, the vessels will carry Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the "Bystraya" ship passage of the Danube River to the Black Sea.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world, however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. The report said that the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally. Earlier last month, Ukraine's agricultural minister, in a televised address, said that the Russian forces were now targetting the stocks of grains, resulting in the country shifting many of its stocks to other places.

Image: AP