Russia Accuses Japan's Authorities Of Mounting Pressure On Automakers To Halt Businesses

Amid its incessant military aggression in Ukraine, Russia on Monday stated that a number of Japanese automakers have announced the suspension of their operations in Moscow owing to pressure from the PM Kishida-led administration. Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin stated that a number of Japanese automakers with manufacturing facilities in Russia have declared the suspension of their operations, citing production and logistical chain issues.

"In fact, in my opinion, we are talking about the fact that the local business is under quite serious pressure to curtail its activities in Russia," Galuzin told Rossiya-24 TV channel, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The ambassador went on to say that the Japanese government's decision, along with that of the other members of the Group of Seven (G7), to prohibit fresh investments in the Russian economy is a very worrying indication for Japanese industry. The situation has deteriorated to the point where Japanese manufacturers have halted manufacturing in Russia, however, the companies have not shut down, Galuzin remarked. Meanwhile, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary refused to specify when Japan's authorities intend to rule out the import of Russian coal as part of the sanctions framework.

Japan to eventually ban coal imports from Russia: PM Fumio Kishida

"We hope to take steps as soon as possible to increase the number of energy sources, including renewables like nuclear power plants, as well as diversify energy suppliers," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated, as per TASS news agency. Earlier, on April 8, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country would gradually reduce and eventually ban coal imports from Russia. According to the report, around 11% of Japan's coal imports in 2021 came from Russia.

G7 vows to reduce reliance on Russia's energy sector

Earlier last week, the G7 leaders expressed their desire to speed up the implementation of plans to lower reliance on Russia in the energy sector, including a progressive reduction in Russian coal supplies followed by a ban. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that Moscow will redirect coal supplies to alternative markets after the European Union rejected the shipments. On April 8, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that the coal shipments will be diverted to different markets as Europe refused to consume it.

Image: AP/Pixabay