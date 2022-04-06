As the Russian war against Ukraine entered day 42, Moscow on Tuesday accused Kyiv of "staging" new civilian deaths in numerous locations in Ukraine. Referring to the reports of the mounting death toll in the embattled ex-Soviet nation, the Russian Defence Ministry asserted that Ukrainian intelligence is using doctored videos in an attempt to pin the blame on Kremlin.

"Ukrainian military recorded fake video that purported to show peaceful civilians allegedly killed by Russian Armed Forces," the Russian Defence Ministry said, as quoted by Moscow Times.

The video in context was released on Monday evening that showed a settlement of Moschun, some 20 kilometers northwest of Kyiv. According to Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, the video was "filmed" with an intention to incriminate the Russian, which was later designed and circulated by Western media. "Similar activities are now being organised by Ukrainian special services in cities like Sumy and Konotop," he added.

Horrific graphic evidence of killings & torture from Bucha leaves world in shock

The video comes days after images and videos from Bucha town, on the outskirts of Kyiv, left the world horrified and shocked. According to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Vendiktova, at least 410 dead and mutilated corpses were discovered with their hands tied up. Evidence of allegedly Russian-led carnage was also recovered from hastily dug graves spotted by Ukrainian authorities inspecting the area after the Russian withdrawal. At least 50 out of the 400 plus deaths were reportedly extra-judicial. The massacre is the latest in the list of war crimes Russia has been accused of. The Pentagon on Monday said that it is "fairly obvious" that Russia is to be blamed for the "massacre." However, Kremlin has categorically denied all the allegations of "genocide" carried out in Bucha. Kremlin retorted to the accusations saying it has "empirical evidence" which proves that the graves and corpses have been "staged" by Ukraine to tarnish Kremlin's image.

Russian envoy claims dead people from Bucha 'were shot elsewhere'

Reiterating Kremlin's stance, a Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya claimed that the videos and images of dead bodies lying in the streets "were shot elsewhere." Referring to the satellite images of mass graves and corpses strewn streets he said, "These photographs are only from April 3, while we left the place on March 30." He added, "The people were dead but they were shot elsewhere where there were no Russian troops." However, satellite images shared by Maxar Technology from March 11 and 19 confirmed that the corpses were exactly in the same position as shown in the footage shared by Ukrainian authorities.

(Image: AP)