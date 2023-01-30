Russia Accuses NATO Of Fear Mongering Russian Neighbours With 'Russophobic Horror Stories'

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said Russia does not require anything from the West, however, NATO is promoting "anti-Russian fear" in neighboring countries. He stated that Russia desires independence and doesn't require assistance from the West. However, NATO continues to advance towards Russia's borders and spreads anti-Russian propaganda in nearby countries. He deemed NATO's actions as "obsessive and not justified".

"We don't need anything from the West. We want to be left alone. But NATO, for its part, with maniacal persistence worthy of a better use, has consistently crawled up to the Russian borders, at the same time zombifying our neighboring countries with Russophobic horror stories," Ryabkov said.

He reminded that Russia has repeatedly cautioned NATO about the outcomes of their attempts to extend towards the east. Ryabkov stated that the US ignored Russia's warnings and continued to provoke Kyiv against Russia.

Russia's security interests are legitimate, says deputy foreign minister

He emphasized that Russia will protect its security interests, which are legitimate. "The Americans did not hear our warnings and did not take them seriously, but only continued in every possible way to incite Kyiv against Russia," he said as per Sputnik. It is worth flagging that there might be another reason why Russia's neighbours do not view Russia in a sympathehic light and that is because they remember the days of Soviet Union and what life was like under the Warsaw pact. This is possibly one of the reasons why former Warsaw pact nations are more hawkish in the Russia-Ukraine war than say nations in western Europe. It is also worth mentioning that NATO is a voluntary organisation and most nations who are a part of the military alliance, chose to be part of NATO because they feared that Russia would pose a threat to their nation. At the same time, Russia-Ukraine war did start as a result of NATO expansion.