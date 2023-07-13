Russia Accuses NATO Of Reigniting Cold War Tensions With Ukraine Aid, Vows Timely Response

In a scathing assessment following the conclusion of a high-stakes NATO summit in Lithuania, Russia has accused the alliance of reigniting Cold War tensions through weapons deliveries to Ukraine and attempts to divide the world based on ideological differences. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the statement just hours after the summit, where questions surrounding Ukraine's future in the Western military alliance took center stage.

During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received long-term security promises from leading powers and assurances of a future NATO membership offer, albeit without a concrete timeline. According to a report from South China Morning Post, this development prompted the Russian Foreign Ministry to claim that NATO's commitment to further bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities across land, sea, and air was indicative of a deliberate escalation strategy by Western backers in Kyiv.

West wants to prolong conflict, claims Russia

The statement released on Wednesday evening accused NATO of issuing new promises to supply the Ukrainian government with increasingly advanced and long-range weapons, with the aim of prolonging the conflict. In response, Russia vowed to retaliate using all means at its disposal.

“They issued a new set of promises to supply the Kyiv regime with increasingly more advanced and long-range weapons in order to prolong the conflict of attrition as long as possible. We will respond in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal," reads the statement.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine began over 16 months ago when Russia launched an unprovoked war, resulting in its occupation of approximately one-fifth of Ukraine's territory and the daily shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages. The toll has been devastating, with thousands of civilian casualties and millions forced to flee their homes.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "craven lust for land and power" and expressed support for NATO's unity and backing of Ukraine. Putin has justified his invasion as a response to NATO's eastward expansion and the need to protect against the possibility of Ukraine's admission into the alliance.

The Russian Foreign Ministry went on to criticise NATO's Vilnius summit, asserting that the organisation had fully returned to "Cold War schemes." It accused Western powers of actively seeking to divide the world into democracies and autocracies, with Russia firmly in their crosshairs.

The recent exchanges reflect the escalating tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with both sides presenting differing narratives regarding the conflict and the role of the military alliance. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains on edge, closely monitoring the developments and potential implications for regional stability.